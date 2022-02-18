Forecast: Mostly cloudy & breezy, turning sunny this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wind Advisory in effect through 6am. Gusts up to 50mph overnight possible. Rain clearing just after sunrise.

Friday: Lingering rain showers through mid morning with gusty winds. Turning partly sunny and staying breezy during the afternoon with falling temperatures. Early morning highs in the upper 60s, dropping into the lmid 50s in the afternoon. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy during the afternoon. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Scattered showers likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a chance of scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

