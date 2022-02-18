Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Forecast: Mostly cloudy & breezy, turning sunny this afternoon

More rain chances in the next workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wind Advisory in effect through 6am. Gusts up to 50mph overnight possible. Rain clearing just after sunrise.

Friday: Lingering rain showers through mid morning with gusty winds. Turning partly sunny and staying breezy during the afternoon with falling temperatures. Early morning highs in the upper 60s, dropping into the lmid 50s in the afternoon. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy during the afternoon. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Scattered showers likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a chance of scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hunter Fallen and Zachery Fletcher
3 charged in connection to fight at Deep Run High School
Police were called to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 17.
17-year-old shot, killed in Richmond
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Motorcyclist killed in Hanover crash
Sources say that a suspect committed suicide when officers showed up to serve a warrant.
Sources: Suspect commits suicide when officers show up to serve warrant
Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled...
Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood

Latest News

7-day forecast
Forecast: Windy with rain likely into Friday morning
Forecast: Windy with rain likely late Thursday night into Friday
Forecast: Windy with rain likely late Thursday night into Friday
7-day forecast
Warm and breezy with showers likely tonight
Thursday Forecast: Warm and breezy with showers likely tonight
Thursday Forecast: Warm and breezy with showers likely tonight