Family identifies Richmond high school student killed in shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The investigation continues for Richmond’s first juvenile homicide of the year after a 17-year-old was shot and killed outside the Ashley Oaks Apartments in Richmond.

The family of the boy spoke with NBC12 on Friday and identified him as Dashawn Cox, a senior at Armstrong High School.

Cox’s aunt, Latanya Johnson says she picked up her nephew from school on Thursday around 2 p.m. to take him to the DMV. She says her nephew was excited to get his learner’s permit before turning 18 just next month.

Johnson says the family was already dealing with the death of another family member this week and invited her nephew to come down to Charles City County.

She says her nephew did not want to go and she later dropped him off around 4 p.m. at Cox’s home near the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Rd.

Police later arrived at the neighborhood around 4:40 p.m. where Cox was found with a gunshot wound and died on the scene.

Johnson says the family is just asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We have no idea who did it but we hope that somebody comes forward because these kids are killing kids,” Johson said. “These families are hurting so bad and I just don’t understand why nobody saw anything. I just don’t know. "

Richmond Public Schools is aware of the death and had grief counselors onsite at Armstong High School on Friday.

Richmond Police say this is the fourth homicide for the city of 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Darnell at 804-646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

