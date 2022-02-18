Healthcare Pros
Elementary school offers parents to opt their children out of Black History Month lessons

An elementary school is facing criticism after sending a letter home to parents about Black History Month lessons. (Source: WTHR/CNN/social media posts)
By Emily Van de Riet and Gina Glaros
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NINEVAH, Ind. (WTHR) - An Indiana elementary school has created a firestorm on social media after allegedly sending a letter home to parents, giving them the choice to opt their children out of Black History Month lessons.

The last line of the letter sent by Sprunica Elementary School in Ninevah, Indiana, reads, “If you would like to opt your child out of receiving these lessons, then sign the form below and have your child return it to the school to give to the teacher.”

A photo of the letter was posted on Twitter, gathering criticism from many users.

“This makes me really sad for America,” one user writes. Another asked, “Why would this even be an option?”

Emily Tracy, the superintendent of Brown County Schools, addressed the situation in a letter to parents, saying the initial letter should have never been sent out.

“We do not allow students and parents to opt out of required curriculum, including instruction on social studies and histories. Any decision related to parental consent and curriculum determinations are made in accordance with the law,” the letter reads. “We are looking into the matter to determine the justification for the language included in the letter. We will respond to any parental concerns on an individualized basis.”

Administrators say the school district supports teaching Black history.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

