Colorado man guilty of manslaughter after using stroller to dump wife’s body in alleyway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A 24-year-old man was found guilty of manslaughter after admitting to dumping his wife’s body in a Pueblo alleyway.

The verdict was reached on Thursday for Rashad Jackson after reports say he abandoned his wife’s body, Greythonia “Grace” Jackson, two years ago in an alley near Bessemer Park.

The prosecution had asked for a second-degree murder conviction. After about three hours of deliberation, the jury decided Jackson was guilty of manslaughter.

A video of Jackson explaining to police what happened was used during the trial. Jackson says the two met in their hometown of Chicago and later got the date they first met tattooed on each of them.

The two reportedly moved to Colorado when Jackson was stationed at Fort Carson. Jackson says the two moved to Pueblo after he was discharged from Fort Carson after he was allegedly diagnosed with PTSD and Bipolar Disorder.

During the trial, Jackson detailed how he and his wife, along with their two children, were evicted from their original house in Pueblo and moved into an abandoned house on Pueblo’s South side.

Two years ago Jackson says the couple were bickering and got into a fight. Jackson stated that he slapped Grace causing her to fall and hit her head on a radiator.

He claims the two had a brief conversation before she lied to him and Jackson struck her again, this time with a closed fist.

Jackson added that later in the night the couple had intimate relations before falling asleep. Jackson says when he woke up the next morning his wife was dead.

He described checking her breathing and performing CPR while trying not to wake their children. He claims in the video that he was unable to call 911 because the couple did not have a landline or cell phone plan.

At this point in the video, Jackson breaks down into tears saying “Grace was alive that night”. Jackson then says that he used a stroller to bring his wife’s body to a nearby alley in hopes that someone would see the body and call 911.

After some time had passed and no officers arrived, Jackson says he moved her body to the center of the alley so that it was more visible.

Detectives in the video indicated that they had seen security footage of this moment. Jackson says that even after moving the body no pedestrians called 911 and that he eventually found a woman on the street and asked to borrow her phone to make the call.

A medical expert testified that Grace had died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The sentencing for Jackson is scheduled for April 13.

