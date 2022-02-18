Chesterfield man sentenced in shooting twins that left one dead

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been sentenced in the shooting of twins, killing one of them.

On Dec. 12, 2019, Henrico Police responded to the 7700 block of Wilton Road in Varina around 3:36 a.m. after someone called 911 from the address and hung up.

“Dispatchers were able to update officers while en route to the scene, indicating there was an open line and yelling in the background, and the possibility shots were fired,” police said.

Once on scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

Court documents said Kameron Englehart, 22, and his girlfriend were asleep downstairs in the detached garage on the property when they woke up to the sound of gunfire.

“[They] went upstairs and [Kameron’s girlfriend] stated that Kameron Englehart was shot immediately,” documents said. “... Kameron and [his girlfriend] immediately started to fight with Robert Thorpe... [he] fled the residence and was waving a handgun with a laser attached, while in [a] yard of Wilton Road.”

Officers found Konner dead in the upstairs of the detached garage. Englehart’s sister, Kenzie Taylor, said he was found dead from gunshot wounds on the porch.

Robert Thorpe was sentenced on the following charges:

One charge of voluntary manslaughter (amended from first-degree murder) – 10 years with seven years and a month suspended

One charge of unlawful wounding – five years with three years suspended

One gun charge – five years sentenced with three years suspended.

He will serve a total of six years and 11 months in prison.

