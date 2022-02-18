AutoZone announces plan to create over 300 new jobs with new distribution hub in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that America’s leading auto parts retailer and distributor will invest over $180 million into a new warehouse and distribution center in New Kent.

The governor’s office said in a release that AutoZone will invest $185.2 million into the 800,000 square-foot distribution center and direct import facility.

It will serve as its East Coast distribution operation - creating 352 new jobs.

Gov. Youngkin spoke on this opportunity.

“AutoZone’s new distribution and direct import facility in New Kent County will be a historic economic boost for the region and demonstrates the advantages of Virginia’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure,” Gov. Youngkin said.

“The supply chain sector continues to gain momentum and this major investment is a powerful testament to the Commonwealth’s assets and competitiveness. We thank AutoZone for creating over 350 new jobs for hardworking Virginians and look forward to its future success.”

Thomas Evelyn, who serves as the Chairman of the New Kent County Board of Supervisors spoke on what this means for his county.

“As the Chairman for the New Kent County Board of Supervisors and on behalf of the entire board and our citizens, we are elated to welcome AutoZone into our community and look forward to strengthening our business and personal relationships with the company and its employees,” Evelyn said.

“AutoZone and its representatives have proven to be premier business partners to the New Kent County team, and we are especially thankful for the 352 full-time employment positions that will be created within the County. The addition of a Fortune 500 company to our community is a game-changer and we look forward to a robust future as New Kent County continues to grow.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.