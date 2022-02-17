Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Youngkin tells AP he sees momentum across legislative agenda

Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News(Ben Paviour/VPM News)
By SARAH RANKIN and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s hefty legislative agenda has been dealt a series of expected blows in the first half of the General Assembly session by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The chamber has voted down close to 20 of the Republican’s priority bills on education reform, tax cuts and labor law. But the newly inaugurated governor maintains an optimistic view of what’s possible before the legislature finishes its work.

In an interview this week with The Associated Press, he emphasized that since his priorities cleared the GOP-controlled House by a legislative midpoint deadline, there’s still time to find compromise with the Senate.

He says he sees “a ton of momentum” across his agenda.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled...
Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood
Sources say that a suspect committed suicide when officers showed up to serve a warrant.
Sources: Suspect commits suicide when officers show up to serve warrant
Gregory Hopkins, Christopher Thomas, Taliaferro Williams
Three men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Richmond
Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
Republican lawmakers push to protect workers who decline COVID-19 vaccine
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia
Virginia Senate votes to allow recreational marijuana sales in September
Virginia Capitol.
Flurry of action as House, Senate hit legislative deadline