Youngkin tells AP he sees momentum across legislative agenda

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s hefty legislative agenda has been dealt a series of expected blows in the first half of the General Assembly session by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The chamber has voted down close to 20 of the Republican’s priority bills on education reform, tax cuts and labor law. But the newly inaugurated governor maintains an optimistic view of what’s possible before the legislature finishes its work.

In an interview this week with The Associated Press, he emphasized that since his priorities cleared the GOP-controlled House by a legislative midpoint deadline, there’s still time to find compromise with the Senate.

He says he sees “a ton of momentum” across his agenda.

