Virginia Health Departments sending COVID-19 booster reminders

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents for about 26,000 children across Richmond and Henrico will have to wait a little longer for a COVID-19 vaccine for those under the age of five.

“Just know that that’s really frustrating. It’s hard to think your kid will get vaccinated and all of a sudden have that change,” said Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager.

The delay is over concerns that Pfizer’s two-dose regiment isn’t sufficient for protection against coronavirus, and three-doses would be needed.

Health officials say the vaccine will be delayed until at least April.

“This really is about increasing the efficacy. Having vaccines that are most effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Popovich.

Meanwhile, health districts all across the area are now sending text messages and making phone calls to remind people when their are eligible for a COVID-19 booster.

Richmond - Henrico Health Districts started reminding people a few weeks ago as part of the pilot program. They’re seeing some success with the reminders.

Booster rates across the area vary. But Richmond is behind its neighbors. Only 34.7% of adults are boosted. That number stands at 12.8% for 12 to 17 year olds.

“If you get a phone call or a text message from Richmond Henrico Health Districts or from VDH please answer, please read. As it’s a way to remind you to get your booster,” said Popovich.

The text reminder will include a link to make an appointment, along with a phone number to call.

Health officials say, not everyone will get this reminder at first. They also caution, you don’t need to receive a message to get boosted, if your time is already up.

