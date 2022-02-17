“Vibrant Virginia” explores successes, struggles of Virginians

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new book from Virginia Tech Publishing is exploring the successes and struggles of Virginians

“Vibrant Virginia” contains chapters surrounding K through 12 education reform, supporting refugees and immigrants, expanding broadband access, and more. The book grew from the university’s Vibrant Virginia initiative.

”Really, who we want to read this are the people making decisions about how the state and local communities they are in will move forward in this moment, in this very difficult moment,” says editor Margaret Cowell, PhD.

You can download it for free today or buy a hard copy through Amazon.

