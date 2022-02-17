Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

“Vibrant Virginia” explores successes, struggles of Virginians

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new book from Virginia Tech Publishing is exploring the successes and struggles of Virginians

“Vibrant Virginia” contains chapters surrounding K through 12 education reform, supporting refugees and immigrants, expanding broadband access, and more. The book grew from the university’s Vibrant Virginia initiative.

”Really, who we want to read this are the people making decisions about how the state and local communities they are in will move forward in this moment, in this very difficult moment,” says editor Margaret Cowell, PhD.

You can download it for free today or buy a hard copy through Amazon.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled...
Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood
Sources say that a suspect committed suicide when officers showed up to serve a warrant.
Sources: Suspect commits suicide when officers show up to serve warrant
Gregory Hopkins, Christopher Thomas, Taliaferro Williams
Three men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Richmond
Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia

Latest News

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS: Mask mandate remains, parents can opt students out
Terrell Glover
Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for baby’s death
For decades, it has been rumored that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote part of his "I Have a...
Holly Knoll: The legacy behind Dr. Robert Moton and rumor of a speech Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. possibly wrote there
Budget battles, big bills still ahead during second half of Virginia's General Assembly session.
Budget, big issues remain in Richmond spotlight
Police were called to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 17.
17-year-old shot, killed in Richmond