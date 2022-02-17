Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Warm and breezy with showers likely tonight

1/4 to 1/2″ rain likely overnight with gusty rain showers
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even warmer Today! Rain likely tonight into tomorrow morning with gusty winds

Thursday: Another *Best Weather Day of the Week* Mostly cloudy, warm and windy. SW wind 10-20mph. An isolated shower late in the evening then rain likely overnight, could be heavy at times with gusty winds. 30-40mph gusts into early tomorrow with strong cold front. Highs in the low 70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%, 90% Overnight)

Friday: Pre Dawn rain showers, then breezy then turning partly sunny. Morning/midday highs in the low 60s, dropping into the upper 40s in the late afternoon. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: A few scattered showers possible otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows near 60, high around 70 (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled...
Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood
Gregory Hopkins, Christopher Thomas, Taliaferro Williams
Three men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Richmond
Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia March 1
Sources say that a suspect committed suicide when officers showed up to serve a warrant.
Sources: Suspect commits suicide when officers show up to serve warrant

Latest News

Forecast: Warm and windy Thursday with rain arriving late
Forecast: Warm Thursday with rain arriving late
Forecast: Warm Thursday with rain arriving late
Wednesday Forecast: Chilly start but a warm-for-February afternoon
NBC12 WWBT Morning Weather - clipped version
Wednesday Forecast: Chilly start but a warm-for-February afternoon
Wednesday Forecast: Chilly start but a warm-for-February afternoon