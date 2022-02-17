Thursday Forecast: Warm and breezy with showers likely tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even warmer Today! Rain likely tonight into tomorrow morning with gusty winds

Thursday: Another *Best Weather Day of the Week* Mostly cloudy, warm and windy. SW wind 10-20mph. An isolated shower late in the evening then rain likely overnight, could be heavy at times with gusty winds. 30-40mph gusts into early tomorrow with strong cold front. Highs in the low 70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%, 90% Overnight)

Friday: Pre Dawn rain showers, then breezy then turning partly sunny. Morning/midday highs in the low 60s, dropping into the upper 40s in the late afternoon. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid and upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: A few scattered showers possible otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows near 60, high around 70 (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.