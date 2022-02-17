Shoppers see impacts of high inflation rates on price tags, expert weighs in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shoppers picking up the groceries on their lists may be paying more out of their pockets as the U.S. experiences high inflation rates.

Earl Kennedy and his family are paying more attention to their budget due to these rising costs.

“We just find ourselves more conscious about our spending,” Kennedy said. “We like to buy chicken wings, and the price of that has skyrocketed, so we find ourselves cutting back and not buying them as much and buying other items.”

Kennedy said he’s not penny tight but is keeping a closer eye on what he buys.

“We’re able to still get what we need, but it has affected the family budget overall.”

Christopher Herrington, an associate professor from the department of economics at Virginia Commonwealth University, said these high inflation rates are a price to pay due to supply chain issues and strong demand for products.

“We haven’t seen anything like this in the United States in quite a while,” he said. “Probably since the 1980s.”

Herrington said costs for meat products, furniture, and cars have been going up but said there is a glimmer of hope down the line.

“Markets expect that most of this inflation is still going to be relatively transitory,” he said. “If you look at inflation expectations for the next few years, markets and consumers still expect that inflation is going to come back down, and we’re not going to continue seeing these six to seven percent inflation rates.”

Herrington adds this won’t happen overnight. Based on data, there are reports of inflation dropping back down to two to three percent within a few years.

However, Herrington said data had shown some relief for supply chain issues, which is one of the factors associated with the high costs.

“Supply chain pressures are easing that shipping costs are starting to come back down from where they peaked a few months ago, that shipping times are starting to come back down,” he said.

He also said global vaccination rates could play a role in this.

“As we see global vaccination rates increase, then some of the supply chain pressures that are arising from manufacturing and shipping problems in other countries are also going to help us domestically,” he said. “Getting the pandemic under control first is going to help ease some of these other economic issues that are that are resulting from that.”

Herrington also said a decision by the Federal Reserve could also play a key role.

“Markets fully expect that the Fed is going to start raising interest rates the next meeting in March,” Herrington said. “I think as that process begins, we are going to see eventually some of these inflation numbers coming down.”

For now, shoppers like Earl are holding out hope to see prices drop as they think about the long-term impact this could have on their wallets.

“I certainly hope they drop,” said Kennedy. “We spend, and we think a little more about it, what we’re going to get.”

