RPS board discusses future of Fox elementary during budget meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During an RPS budget meeting Wednesday, talks shifted towards the future of the now condemned William Fox Elementary School following last week’s massive fire.

Fox students and teachers returned to school virtually Wednesday, but Kamras says his attention was set on a more permanent location.

“We’ve received offers from churches, synagogues, museums and corporate spaces,” Kamras said. “The leading contender at this point is Clark Springs Elementary, as it is an elementary school first and foremost, and it is in our portfolio.”

Though Clark Springs Elementary is on the shortlist of new locations to relocate the Fox community, Kamras says that the building still needs work done to the roof and plumbing systems to get the building ready.

“While it certainly needs work, I do believe work can be done in a reasonable amount of time,” Kamras said. “I don’t want to give any estimates just yet, but we are making some more formal assessments this week, and then I will be able to update the board on Tuesday, potentially, with some additional timelines.”

Kamras announced the district’s insurance company ACORP would be conducting its own investigation of the fire to determine what, if anything, could be salvaged.

He says Fox was insured for $13 million while its contents were insured for another $4 million. The entire assessment will take somewhere between three and four weeks.

“Our policy would also provide for some structural work for a facility, like Clark Springs, while we are not able to occupy Fox Elementary,” Kamras said.

Whether Fox is rebuilt or renovated, ultimately, Karmas says he wants the school to stay where it is.

“I believe it is the intention of this body to rebuild Fox Elementary on that site on 2300 Hanover Avenue - that is our guiding light,” Kamras said.

But the school board says it hasn’t had a formal discussion about the future of the building, adding that these conversations will come in time.

“The board has not begun to have a discussion on a future site, new site, or any site as the superintendent just indicated, so I wanted to make that clear for the public,” Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed said. “We’re going to allow the superintendent to do what the superintendent needs to do; speak with the team of people he needs to work with internally and externally.”

During the meeting, the board also discussed restructuring the budget for the 2022-2023 school year. During the closed session portion of the meeting, board members were asked to prioritize items they would like to be included in the budget. One of those items had more funding for on-call personnel in an emergency.

“I know I’m not alone in reading the timelines from the night of the fire and recognizing that the district fell short. From my perspective, the fact that our Manager of Custodial services was asleep is wholly irrelevant,” board member Kenya Gibson said. “At the end of the day, we were not staffed to handle this issue. My ask tonight, as we work on the budget, is that this is prioritized.”

The board members said they also want to see more money being prioritized toward mental health resources for students and staff, along with raises for bus drivers, cafeteria workers and teachers. They would also like for more resources to be given towards career technical education and virtual learning, among other things.

Kamras says he will restructure the budget based on these priorities to be presented at the next school board meeting on Feb. 22, which is also the deadline they have to get that budget sent to the mayor’s office for approval.

A restructured budget will be presented next Tuesday.

