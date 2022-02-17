Healthcare Pros
Romance fraud: Looking for love in wrong place proves costly

The victim from Annandale was one of several in a scheme that took in more than $2 million.
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A man and woman from New York will be sentenced this week for their role in a scam that defrauded a Virginia man out of more than $500,000.

The victim from Annandale was one of several in a scheme that took in more than $2 million.

Prosecutors say it is an example of romance fraud, a fast-growing form of crime that reached record levels in 2021.

Fraudsters post fake identities on online dating sites and build rapport with their victims over a period of months.

Victims, often elderly, sometimes lose their life savings. Federal prosecutors in Virginia have made prosecuting romance fraud a priority.

