Police search for 2 men accused of robbing Henrico convenience store

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are trying to identify two men accused of robbing a convenience store with handguns.

On Feb. 7 around 4:20 p.m., police said two men went into the J Express convenience store along Nine Mile Road.

Police said the two then showed handguns and demanded money.

One of the robbers went behind the counter and took money from the register while the other locked the front door.

After taking money and tobacco products, police said the two ran on foot, heading south on Koch Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. R. Paul at 804-501-4894 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.