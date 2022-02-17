Healthcare Pros
Police identify woman found dead in Richmond

Police lights
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified a woman who was found dead on Monday morning.

Police were called to the 1400 block of South Randolph Street around 11:42 a.m. for the report of a person down.

At the scene, officers found Rachel Scott, 42, of Beaverdam, with apparent injuries and not responsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

