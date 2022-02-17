Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Gun found in backpack of 13-year-old at River City MS

River City Middle School
River City Middle School(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they found a gun inside the backpack of a 13-year-old student at River City Middle School.

Police said a School Resource Officer at the middle school confiscated the gun around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers found the student, who was then taken into custody.

The student is charged with the following:

  • possession of a firearm on school property
  • possession of a firearm by a minor
  • possession of a concealed weapon
  • possession of marijuana

“Due to the seriousness of the charges, the juvenile has been transported and accepted into juvenile intake,” a release said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled...
Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood
Sources say that a suspect committed suicide when officers showed up to serve a warrant.
Sources: Suspect commits suicide when officers show up to serve warrant
Gregory Hopkins, Christopher Thomas, Taliaferro Williams
Three men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Richmond
Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia

Latest News

Gov. Youngkin
Gov. Youngkin pushes for tax reduction
Shoppers see impacts of high inflation rates on price tags, expert weighs in
Shoppers see impacts of high inflation rates on price tags, expert weighs in
Henrico Schools implement optional masking immediately
Henrico Schools implement optional masking immediately
Grocery Store
Shoppers see impacts of high inflation rates on price tags, expert weighs in
A crash on Interstate 95 north in Richmond caused backups Thursday.
Crash on I-95 north in Richmond causes backups