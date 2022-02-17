Police: Gun found in backpack of 13-year-old at River City MS
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they found a gun inside the backpack of a 13-year-old student at River City Middle School.
Police said a School Resource Officer at the middle school confiscated the gun around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Officers found the student, who was then taken into custody.
The student is charged with the following:
- possession of a firearm on school property
- possession of a firearm by a minor
- possession of a concealed weapon
- possession of marijuana
“Due to the seriousness of the charges, the juvenile has been transported and accepted into juvenile intake,” a release said.
