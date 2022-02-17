Police: Gun found in backpack of 13-year-old at River City MS

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they found a gun inside the backpack of a 13-year-old student at River City Middle School.

Police said a School Resource Officer at the middle school confiscated the gun around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers found the student, who was then taken into custody.

The student is charged with the following:

possession of a firearm on school property

possession of a firearm by a minor

possession of a concealed weapon

possession of marijuana

“Due to the seriousness of the charges, the juvenile has been transported and accepted into juvenile intake,” a release said.

