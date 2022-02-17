Healthcare Pros
Police: 5 troopers hurt in crash during I-95 chase

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Virginia State Police say five troopers were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 during a chase.

WTOP-FM reports that state police say Fairfax County police tried to stop a Ford Fiesta reported stolen in New York, but it sped off at more than 100 mph.

Troopers surrounded the car to slow it down, but state police say it rammed a police car, setting off a chain-reaction crash involving three police vehicles.

Five troopers were treated at a hospital and released.

The car kept going, but it was found in a restaurant parking lot along Prince William Parkway.

Police say a woman and man were arrested, but they’re still looking for two men who ran off.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

