Multiple lanes blocked following crash on I-95 south near Route 10
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Expect heavy delays on your morning commute as a crash blocks off multiple lanes on I-95 South in Chesterfield.
The crash occurred between 288 (exit 62) and Route 10 - Old Bermuda Hundred Road
Rescue crews have arrived on scene and traffic impacted in each direction.
This is a developing story - check back for updates
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.