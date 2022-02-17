Healthcare Pros
Multiple lanes blocked following crash on I-95 south near Route 10

Rescue crews are now on scene
Rescue crews are now on scene(VDOT)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Expect heavy delays on your morning commute as a crash blocks off multiple lanes on I-95 South in Chesterfield.

The crash occurred between 288 (exit 62) and Route 10 - Old Bermuda Hundred Road

Rescue crews have arrived on scene and traffic impacted in each direction.

This is a developing story - check back for updates

