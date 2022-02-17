Multiple lanes blocked following crash on I-95 south near Route 10

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Expect heavy delays on your morning commute as a crash blocks off multiple lanes on I-95 South in Chesterfield.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident blocks left lane I-95 South between 288 (exit 62) and Route 10 (exit 61). Expect delays @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/vkuCU1DVtT — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) February 17, 2022

The crash occurred between 288 (exit 62) and Route 10 - Old Bermuda Hundred Road

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash I-95 near Route 10 exit 61B. Lanes blocked and traffic impacted in *each* direction. Expect heavy delays @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/h9slTeMWhV — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) February 17, 2022

Rescue crews have arrived on scene and traffic impacted in each direction.

This is a developing story - check back for updates

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.