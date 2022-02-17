Multiple crashes close I-95 north in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple crashes shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Stafford County Thursday afternoon.

Northbound traffic was being routed from I-95 to Courthouse Road at exit 140 - which connects to Route 1. Drivers could then reenter the interstate at exit 143. Traffic signal timings along the detour were adjusted for heavier traffic volumes.

Virginia State Police said there is at least one injury as a result of an incident.

One lane has since reopened and the detour was lifted. The ramp from Courthouse Road to I-95 northbound will remain closed, along with two other lanes.

Drivers should expect “significant” delays through the area.

