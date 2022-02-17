Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Multiple crashes close I-95 north in Stafford County

Multiple crashes shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Stafford County Thursday...
Multiple crashes shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Stafford County Thursday afternoon.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple crashes shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Stafford County Thursday afternoon.

Northbound traffic was being routed from I-95 to Courthouse Road at exit 140 - which connects to Route 1. Drivers could then reenter the interstate at exit 143. Traffic signal timings along the detour were adjusted for heavier traffic volumes.

Virginia State Police said there is at least one injury as a result of an incident.

One lane has since reopened and the detour was lifted. The ramp from Courthouse Road to I-95 northbound will remain closed, along with two other lanes.

Drivers should expect “significant” delays through the area.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled...
Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood
Sources say that a suspect committed suicide when officers showed up to serve a warrant.
Sources: Suspect commits suicide when officers show up to serve warrant
Gregory Hopkins, Christopher Thomas, Taliaferro Williams
Three men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Richmond
Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia

Latest News

Hunter Fallen and Zachery Fletcher
3 charged in connection to fight at Deep Run High School
VDH says these messages will remind residents that they are eligible for booster shots against...
Virginia Health Departments sending COVID-19 booster reminders
The victim from Annandale was one of several in a scheme that took in more than $2 million.
Romance fraud: Looking for love in wrong place proves costly
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Criminal charges won’t be filed for YMCA drowning of kindergartener