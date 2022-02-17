Healthcare Pros
Motorcyclist killed in Hanover crash

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.(WSMV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Lee Davis Road and Laurel Meadows Drive for a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Investigators determined that a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling northbound on Lee Davis Road when a 2017 Acura SUV made a left turn from Laurel Meadows Drive onto Lee Davis Road colliding with the motorcycle.

Noah D. Smith, 21, of Mechanicsville was identified as the driver of the motorcycle and was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died.

The driver and sole occupant of the Acura was not injured.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

