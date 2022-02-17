Millions to cut gun violence hinges on Republicans and Democrats making a deal

After a steep rise in murders, former Gov. Ralph Northam and new Gov. Glenn Youngkin both proposed committing millions of dollars to reduce gun violence in Virginia. But the divided General Assembly still has to reconcile differing philosophies on how to intervene in violence-stricken communities to stop shootings before they happen.

Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares have joined House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, in pushing Virginia to embrace Operation Ceasefire, a gun-violence intervention model that aims to identify and divert those most at risk of shooting someone or being shot, often young men of color in high-poverty neighborhoods. The model involves police and/or community partners offering resources to people trying to leave gangs or similar groups while warning of harsh consequences for future crimes.

Local intervention programs in cities like Boston and Richmond have produced striking drops in violence in the past, and Virginia officials are now debating how to streamline those efforts at the state level.

The Republican-backed approach, which has won approval in the House of Delegates, would give at least $5 million to the attorney general’s office, which could use the funds to award grants to community anti-violence groups and provide training and equipment for law enforcement. As originally proposed, the GOP bill would have created a state Group Violence Intervention Board, but Republicans argued putting the initiative under the attorney general’s office, where Miyares has signaled a tough-on-crime mentality, would mean less bureaucracy.

“Our communities don’t need studies. They need action,” Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, said during debate on the House floor. “They’re crying for action.”

Gilbert wants to bump the funding to $10 million over two years, a proposal that will be taken up as lawmakers hash out the state budget later in the session.

