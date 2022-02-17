Healthcare Pros
Long COVID-19 could presents atypical symptoms

UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors and researchers with the University of Virginia are seeing patients with long COVID-19 showing symptoms that differ from traditional responses.

Long COVID-19 is a condition that can be a continuation of COVID-19 symptoms, and can also present new ones. Muscle aches, nerve pain, respiratory issues, and neurological memory loss are all things on the list. These ailments can last a year after initial exposure.

“There can also be things like changes in your skin, rashes, hair loss, things like that. So it’s a very broad category and typically it’s seen within a three-month period after you were diagnosed with COVID,” Doctor Alexandra Kadl said.

While the hospital has less COVID-19 patients compared to the last few months, and is relaxing some mitigation strategies, the health system is still promoting masking, distancing and vaccination.

