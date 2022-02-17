Richmond artist raises awareness about mental health through visual album

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond artist is raising awareness about the importance of mental health through music and film.

Myles Brown created ‘Journey,’ a visual album that came out of his own grieving and healing process.

“A visual album is a compilation of songs accompanied by a series of music videos. The music videos are optic mechanisms used to illustrate the narrative throughout each song.‍“Journey” is a visual album exploring the human experience from the perspective of director, Myles (M.Y.L.O.) Brown. The project follows Brown through Richmond as he reconciles with personal hardships after the loss of his beloved friend, John Lodge Fergusson. As Brown navigates his hometown, he realizes that introspection is necessary to reach a sense of closure. “Journey” contains seven original songs/music videos and five conversations. Each chapter takes place in a unique location in Richmond, Virginia.‍”

The music in Journey is currently available to download on several streaming platforms. Brown says he worked on the project for nearly a year and will be premiering the full visual album on Feb. 25 at the Byrd Theater.

