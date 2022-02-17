Henrico, other school districts respond to law getting rid of mask mandates

HENRICO/HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - School districts now have until March 1 to get rid of their mask mandates. Some are doing so immediately, while others are pushing it off.

Henrico announced that it was getting rid of the mask requirement within hours of the law signing. The district sent out an email to families saying it’s up to them if their kids wear a mask or not starting Thursday.

Other districts are taking advantage of that grace period.

Hopewell says it will end its requirement by March 1, but it plans to use that time to update guidelines for the district - up until then masks are required.

Richmond Public Schools announced a similar approach. Superintendent Jason Kamras says they’re assessing exactly what the legislation requires, and he’ll share an update later on Thursday.

Keep in mind, even if masks are optional in the classroom, your child will still need one on the bus. The federal requirement for masks on public transportation is still in place.

Henrico says they will have counselors available for any students who experience anxiety about the change or have any questions.

Families are also encouraged to keep up with at-home health screenings before the school day.

