Gov. Youngkin pushes for tax reduction

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is pitching his plan to lower the cost of living for Virginians.

The governor pitched his tax proposals at an event at brock’s barbecue in Chester on Thursday.

Youngkin wants to eliminate the grocery tax, suspend the gas tax hike, double the standard deduction and provide tax rebates.

Youngkin says the state is obligated to return its surplus to the people with inflation soaring.

“Our tax reduction plan in year one, for a typical Virginia family, will result in $1,500 in savings,” Youngkin said.

The governor said that soaring inflation is unlikely to stop anytime soon.

