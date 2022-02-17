Getting unwanted texts, calls about COVID-19 booster shots? VDH warns more are coming

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you been getting a lot of unwanted texts and calls from the Virginia Department of Health regarding COVID-19 booster shots? Bad news, more are on the way!

In a release, The Chickahominy Health District says they will be sending text and voice messages to residents living in the following counties:

Charles City

Goochland

Hanover

New Kent

VDH says these messages will remind residents that they are eligible for booster shots against COVID-19.

Here’s what the message will read:

“Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a Booster COVID-19 vaccine. To request an appointment visit: https://tinyurl.com/vaxCHD or call 804-365-3240.

Not everyone will be contacted at first and individuals do not need to wait for this notification to get a vaccine booster.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.