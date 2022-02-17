Healthcare Pros
Getting unwanted texts, calls about COVID-19 booster shots? VDH warns more are coming

VDH says these messages will remind residents that they are eligible for booster shots against...
VDH says these messages will remind residents that they are eligible for booster shots against COVID-19.(KEYC, File)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Have you been getting a lot of unwanted texts and calls from the Virginia Department of Health regarding COVID-19 booster shots? Bad news, more are on the way!

In a release, The Chickahominy Health District says they will be sending text and voice messages to residents living in the following counties:

  • Charles City
  • Goochland
  • Hanover
  • New Kent

VDH says these messages will remind residents that they are eligible for booster shots against COVID-19.

Here’s what the message will read:

“Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a Booster COVID-19 vaccine. To request an appointment visit: https://tinyurl.com/vaxCHD or call 804-365-3240.

Not everyone will be contacted at first and individuals do not need to wait for this notification to get a vaccine booster.

For more information, click here.

