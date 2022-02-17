Healthcare Pros
Detectives continue search for answers in unsolved 2020 Richmond homicide

Andrew Gary was shot and killed on his birthday back in 2020
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Detectives are still searching for answers after a Richmond man was shot and killed on his birthday two years ago.

Police say on July 28, 2020, shortly after midnight, they responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of North 31st Street for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they found Andrew Gary, 33, of Richmond outside of a residence with a gunshot wound. Gary was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Gary was with a group of friends when he was shot by someone standing near an adjacent building in the complex. Detectives determined this shooting was most likely a case of mistaken identity and may be connected to a shooting at the same location two weeks prior.

Teen killed, 3-year-old girl injured in overnight shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

