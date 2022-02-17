Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Criminal charges won’t be filed for YMCA drowning of kindergartener

Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools(Pulaski County Public Schools)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Criminal charges won’t be filed in the case of a kindergartener who drowned at a YMCA pool in Pulaski, according to W. Wesley Nance. Nance is the Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney, brought in as a special prosecutor to look into this case.

Nance says his investigation has led to no evidence of criminal negligence to support criminal charges in the death of five-year-old Auston Wingo.

Wingo drowned December 6, 2021, on a virtual learning day for students, leading to a larger-than-usual number of children, 38, at the pool, according to Nance.

Nance says four employees were tasked with watching the children, including one designated and trained lifeguard. He says at the time of the drowning, the lifeguard was watching the entire pool, while one adult employee watched the shallow end and another watched the deep end of the pool. The fourth employee was taking children back and forth to the restroom.

When Wingo was seen in the pool, he was pulled out and lifesaving measures were undertaken by pool employees, an off-duty law enforcement officer and paramedics, according to Nance. He died several hours later.

Nance says the results of his investigation reflect the boy’s death was not intentional. Read the full report below this story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled...
Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood
Sources say that a suspect committed suicide when officers showed up to serve a warrant.
Sources: Suspect commits suicide when officers show up to serve warrant
Gregory Hopkins, Christopher Thomas, Taliaferro Williams
Three men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Richmond
Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia

Latest News

Health districts all across the area are now sending text messages and making phone calls to...
Virginia Health Departments sending COVID-19 booster reminders
The number of new COVID-19 cases along with the state’s testing positivity rate is seeing a...
Positivity rate rises to 12.3% | Over 3,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Motorcyclist killed in Hanover crash
Heart Health Generic
HEART MONTH 2022: How cardiologists treat S.C.A.D.