Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Crews battle brush fire in Powhatan County

Powhatan County Fire and Rescue is reminding everyone that there is no open burning before 4...
Powhatan County Fire and Rescue is reminding everyone that there is no open burning before 4 p.m. after they spent the afternoon battling a brush fire.(Powhatan County Fire and Rescue)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Powhatan County Fire and Rescue is reminding everyone that there is no open burning before 4 p.m. after they spent the afternoon battling a brush fire.

Crews said the 5-acre brush fire burned along Judes Ferry Road on Thursday.

Officials said high winds caused it to spread quickly, and specialized equipment was used to help contain the blaze.

The fire was under control within an hour, and the fire marshal is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled...
Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood
Sources say that a suspect committed suicide when officers showed up to serve a warrant.
Sources: Suspect commits suicide when officers show up to serve warrant
Gregory Hopkins, Christopher Thomas, Taliaferro Williams
Three men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Richmond
Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
Republican lawmakers push to protect workers who decline COVID-19 vaccine
Multiple crashes shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Stafford County Thursday...
Multiple crashes close I-95 north in Stafford County
Dawn Dutcher (Source: Facebook)
Charges set aside for man accused of murdering woman
Fire crews are on scene of a large warehouse fire near the Manchester area.
Man sentenced for murder of man found dead in burning warehouse