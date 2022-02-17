Crews battle brush fire in Powhatan County

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Powhatan County Fire and Rescue is reminding everyone that there is no open burning before 4 p.m. after they spent the afternoon battling a brush fire.

Crews said the 5-acre brush fire burned along Judes Ferry Road on Thursday.

Officials said high winds caused it to spread quickly, and specialized equipment was used to help contain the blaze.

The fire was under control within an hour, and the fire marshal is investigating.

