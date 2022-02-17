Chesterfield officers surprise boy for 10th birthday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police helped make Dylan’s 10th birthday one for the memory books.

Dylan was born prematurely at only three pounds and was not expected to survive.

But now, after 23 brain surgeries and a decade later, the boy who loves law enforcement officers and firefighters celebrated the significant milestone.

To help make his birthday even more special, officers and deputies rode by his home to help him celebrate.

