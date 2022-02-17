Healthcare Pros
Charlottesville company offering family history research for free

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new Charlottesville genealogy company wants to help research your family history for free.

Black Sheep Genealogy is accepting applications for cost-free services. Owner Brendan Wolfe says he’s offering his time to people who otherwise would not have access to this important information.

Every two months, a new applicant will be chosen for free.

“I had people be in touch who wanted that service, but couldn’t afford it and that just really bothered me because I feel like people deserve to have access to their own history,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe charges $1,000 for 20 hours of research and writing, but the applicant chosen would get this service for free.

“Our family history helps us understand who we are,” Wolfe said. “Every two months, I’m offering 20 hours of free service that can be researching and writing a report on your family history or a particular question you have about your history.”

If you would like to apply for this free service, you can click here.

