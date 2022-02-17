Healthcare Pros
Charges set aside for man accused of murdering woman

Dawn Dutcher (Source: Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man charged with the murder of a 50-year-old woman had his charges set aside.

Irvin Bowles was charged with the “use of a cutting instrument in the commission of a felony” and the first-degree murder of Dawn West Dutcher, who was found dead in an alley on Decatur Street on Nov. 7, 2018.

Both of the charges were Nolle Prosequi.

It is unclear at this time why the charges were set aside.

