3 charged in connection to fight at Deep Run High School

Hunter Fallen and Zachery Fletcher
Hunter Fallen and Zachery Fletcher(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three people face charges after a fight at Deep Run High School two weeks ago.

Henrico police say Deep Run students Hunter Fallen and Zachery Fletcher are charged with non-aggravated assault by a mob.

The charges stem from a fight on Feb. 4 after a basketball game against Glen Allen High School.

A third teen faces the same charges, but police did not release their name as they are a minor.

