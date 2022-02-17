3 charged in connection to fight at Deep Run High School

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Three people face charges after a fight at Deep Run High School two weeks ago.

Henrico police say Deep Run students Hunter Fallen and Zachery Fletcher are charged with non-aggravated assault by a mob.

The charges stem from a fight on Feb. 4 after a basketball game against Glen Allen High School.

A third teen faces the same charges, but police did not release their name as they are a minor.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.