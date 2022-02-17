17-year-old shot, killed in Richmond
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Richmond on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 17.
At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
