17-year-old shot, killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 17.

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.