17-year-old shot, killed in Richmond

Police were called to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 17.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 17.

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

