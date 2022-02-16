Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Wisconsin woman accused of hanging dogs to death because they growled at her

Pamela S. McNeill
Pamela S. McNeill(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin woman is being accused of killing her dogs by hanging them in trees.

WARNING - THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS

Pamela Sue McNeill, 57, of Green Bay is charged with two counts of felony mistreatment of animals.

A criminal complaint obtained by WBAY states that on Feb. 15, Brown County deputies responded to a suspicious situation at a park and ride in Howard. A public works employee had found a dog hanging in a tree in the area.

At the same time, deputies were notified about a complaint of a woman eating food inside a convenience store without paying for it. They found McNeill there eating food off a plate.

Deputies learned that the department had been called to the park and ride and had met with Pamela McNeill the previous day. She had a dog with her at that time. They confirmed that the same dog was the one found hanging from the tree.

McNeill was taken to the Brown County Jail. Deputies said she stated that she killed both of her dogs by hanging them in trees.

Deputies were told to look for the second dog and found it hanging from a tree near where the first dog was found hanging.

Investigators obtained a statement where McNeill noted that the dogs were growling at each other and snapping at each other. She noted that neither dog had snapped at her or tried to bite her.

McNeill’s statement reads, “On Monday, February 14, 2022, around dusk. Both of my dogs started snapping at each other and growling while they were in the passenger seat of my car. I tried to pet them, and they growled at me but never snapped at me. I told them I was not going to live with that, and I told them I loved them and that I hoped to see them someday.”

McNeill is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Johnnie Brunner
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Richmond man
Love was in the air at a Richmond grocery store after a couple got engaged there last week.
Lidl Love: Couple gets engaged at Richmond grocery store
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or...
Man fighting for life following Tuesday afternoon shooting
Officers say the man is expected to recover
Henrico man hospitalized after being shot in hip

Latest News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia March 1
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, shown in a file photo, misused his position to advance a...
Investigation: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
Richmond police vehicle
Man sentenced in shooting of 2 Richmond officers