Wednesday Forecast: Chilly start but a warm-for-February afternoon

WARM tomorrow before a strong cold front brings rain
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warmer today and Tomorrow. Rain likely late Thursday night into Friday morning

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. A Verified *Best Weather Day* of the week.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. A Verified *Best Weather Day* of the week. An isolated shower in the evening. Rain likely overnight, could be heavy at times with gusty winds. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%, 90% Overnight)

Friday: Early morning rain showers then turning partly sunny and breezy. Morning/midday high near 60, dropping into the 50s in the afternoon. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a Rain likely. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

