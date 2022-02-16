VCU, University of Richmond basketball partner for school supply drive for Fox Elementary
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond basketball teams will collect school supplies at this Friday’s Capital City Classic.
Here is a list of items being collected:
- New and gently used K - 5th Grade Level Books (There is a particular need for books featuring diverse characters and experiences. Fox Elementary is a majority-minority school.)
- Clorox Wipes & Hand Sanitizer (unopened)
- Crayola Crayons or Colored Pencils
- Packs of Washable Markers
- Composition or Spiral Notebooks
- Index Cards
- Dry-Erase Markers
- #2 Pencils
- Pocket Folders
- Wide-ruled Loose-leaf paper
- Boxes of tissues
- Highlighters
- Black, blue or red ink pens
- Reusable water bottles
- Glue Sticks
The items can be dropped off when at the Siegel center Friday night. The items can also be dropped off anytime at either the Siegel Center or the UofR Robins Center ticket office over the next two weeks.
The schools are only asking for supplies as they can not accept financial donations.
