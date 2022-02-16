VCU, University of Richmond basketball partner for school supply drive for Fox Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond basketball teams will collect school supplies at this Friday’s Capital City Classic.

Here is a list of items being collected:

New and gently used K - 5th Grade Level Books (There is a particular need for books featuring diverse characters and experiences. Fox Elementary is a majority-minority school.)

Clorox Wipes & Hand Sanitizer (unopened)

Crayola Crayons or Colored Pencils

Packs of Washable Markers

Composition or Spiral Notebooks

Index Cards

Dry-Erase Markers

#2 Pencils

Pocket Folders

Wide-ruled Loose-leaf paper

Boxes of tissues

Highlighters

Black, blue or red ink pens

Reusable water bottles

Glue Sticks

The items can be dropped off when at the Siegel center Friday night. The items can also be dropped off anytime at either the Siegel Center or the UofR Robins Center ticket office over the next two weeks.

The schools are only asking for supplies as they can not accept financial donations.

For more information, click here.

