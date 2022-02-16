Three men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have arrested three men in connection to catalytic converter thefts in the city.

In a press release, police say they received a call for a suspicious person under a parked vehicle on Westover Hills Boulevard, and officers were able to arrest the three men.

On Feb. 11 at 1:23 a.m., officers arrived for a service call and saw a man under a vehicle. The man attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by patrol officers.

In a nearby vehicle, two other men were found with a firearm, tools, and a catalytic converter - which had been removed from a vehicle.

A firearm, tools, and a catalytic converter were recovered (Richmond Police Department)

Gregory Hopkins, 26, Christopher Thomas, 40, and Taliaferro Williams, 40, were all arrested and charged with the destruction of property and petty larceny.

Police say all three of the men are from Richmond.

Due to the high volumes of catalytic converter thefts, RPD is providing some safety tips:

Park in well-lit areas

Set your car alarm sensor to detect vibration

Install security cameras to deter thieves

If you have a garage, consider parking in it and keep it secured

If you see anyone climbing under a vehicle – call 911

