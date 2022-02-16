These two are VMI’s tallest and shortest students
LEXINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Military Institute said its tallest and shortest student quite literally see the institute differently.
Jake Stephens stands as VMI’s tallest student at 6-foot-11, while its shortest student, Alexis Gonzalez, is 4-foot-9.
Gonzalez, a Texas native, is a history major and part of the rifle team.
Stephens is from West Virginia and came to VMI to play basketball. He studies computer and information sciences.
