These two are VMI’s tallest and shortest students

Jake Stephens and Alexis Gonzalez
Jake Stephens and Alexis Gonzalez(VMI)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Military Institute said its tallest and shortest student quite literally see the institute differently.

Jake Stephens stands as VMI’s tallest student at 6-foot-11, while its shortest student, Alexis Gonzalez, is 4-foot-9.

Gonzalez, a Texas native, is a history major and part of the rifle team.

Stephens is from West Virginia and came to VMI to play basketball. He studies computer and information sciences.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

