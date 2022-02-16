Healthcare Pros
‘That’s scary’: Prince George residents stay alert as police investigate reports of stolen mail

The Prince George County Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they have received numerous reports of mail being taken from mailboxes.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Police Department asks for the public’s help as they receive numerous reports of mail being taken from mailboxes.

“We had information relayed to us that some prescriptions were actually stolen from victims, and then obviously some financial information,” said Officer Alexis Grochmal with the Prince George County Police Department.

Calling out to all of our citizens for help! The Prince George County Police have been receiving reports of mail taken...

Posted by Prince George County Police Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Officer Gromchal said police are looking for leads to crack the case, including information about a recent tip from last Sunday.

In a post on Facebook, police say they received information that on Feb. 13 at 2:30 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was driving from Holdsworth Road, turned left onto Arwood Road, and continued down County Line Road.

Officers believe this vehicle may be involved in those thefts, but there’s no definitive information about it.

“They weren’t able to give us a good descriptive for that type of vehicle,” Grochmal said.

Lawyers Road, Prince George Drive, Rives Road and Martinson lane have also reported these thefts.

Prince George County resident Elise Nicholson has lived in the area for more than a decade and is worried her mail was stolen.

“I noticed about a week ago, I didn’t get mail for two, three days in a row,” she said.

Elise said she received mail on Monday but is worried about some information she’s waiting on to file her taxes.

“It’s so hard that it’s close to home,” said Nicholson.

If you have any information or video surveillance, contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

