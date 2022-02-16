Healthcare Pros
Stafford man arrested in connection to hit-run accident

Byron Chua Alvarado
Byron Chua Alvarado(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Stafford County have made an arrest in connection to a hit and run on Tuesday night.

At 11:14 p.m., a deputy responded to a hit-and-run accident on Cliff Circle. The victim reported that a neighbor woke her up and told her that her unoccupied vehicle had been struck by a hit-and-run driver.

That is when the victim noticed significant damage to her Toyota Corolla.

Then, the Emergency Communications Center received a call for a reckless driver traveling westbound on Garrisonville Road near Onville Road.

A witness told deputies that the driver had nearly struck her and was driving at a high rate of speed. The witness also reported that the driver was released a trial of sparks from a severely damaged rim.

A deputy eventually located the vehicle on Zoe Way and identified Byron Chua Alvarado, 32, of Stafford as the reckless driver.

Chua Alvarado told deputies that he was on the phone which lead to the collision on Cliff Circle. He was charged with hit-and-run and driving suspended.

Deputies say Chua Alvarado was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

