Sources: Suspect commits suicide when officers show up to serve warrant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Sources say that a suspect committed suicide when officers showed up to serve a warrant.

Officers showed up at a business on Wednesday near Bellwood Road and Jefferson Davis Highway to serve a warrant, and sources tell NBC12 the suspect committed suicide.

That person has not been identified.

Police were expected to remain on the scene for several hours for the investigation.

Police did not say what the warrant was for.

