Richmond artist partners with Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K for new mural

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-based artist Hamilton Glass is partnering with the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k for a new phase of the ‘All in Together’ community art project.

Participants were asked to draw on individual sheets and express themselves through color, sketches, writing, painting or collages, which will all come together for a new mural.

Glass and fellow Richmond artist Matt Lively originally created the All in Together project to unite the community.

Glass is hoping this new effort with Sports Backers will do the same.

“The inspiration was really how the Monument Avenue 10k is more than just a race, right. It’s a celebration, people come together, people come just to fellowship, and so the inspiration was really about that celebration of Richmond,” Glass said.

The final product will be revealed closer to April 23, when the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k returns to its traditional in-person format.

