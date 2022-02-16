RFD celebrates former firefighter’s 93rd birthday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department celebrated one of its former firefighter’s 93rd birthday.

William “Bill” Willis joined the RFD in 1955 and was assigned to Engine Company No. 9, the first company to have Black firefighters in Virginia.

“William retired in the early 1960s, resulting from segregation which did not leave him much room for advancement. William helped pave the path for future firefighters and we thank him for his service!” RFD said.

RFD celebrated his birthday on Tuesday with a drive-by celebration.

