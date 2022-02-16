Healthcare Pros
Portion of South Crater Rd. in Petersburg to close until November

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A portion of South Crater Road in Petersburg will be closed until November.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will start work on a bridge deck replacement project at Interstate 95 south over the roadway.

To conduct the first phase of work, northbound South Crater Road will be detoured from Feb. 18 through about November.

VDOT posted the following detour:

  • Take the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460. Keep left at the fork to continue on BUS 460 east. Turn left onto Winfield Road and continue west back to S. Crater Road.

“The primary purpose of this project is to lengthen the life cycle of the southbound I-95 bridge over Route 301, S. Crater Road, in the City of Petersburg. The bridge deck, or the driving surface, will undergo a full replacement, with additional repairs to the bridge’s existing superstructure. The existing substructure will remain in place,” a release said.

The bridge was initially built in 1962 and reconstructed in 1981.

The project’s total cost is $7 million, and it is expected to be done by summer 2023.

