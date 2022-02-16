Healthcare Pros
Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood

Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled...
Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a car crash.(NBC12 viewer)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County school buses are unable to drop off students in a Chester neighborhood due to an active search for a suspect by police, according to an email.

On Wednesday afternoon, Chesterfield Police said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Chippenham Parkway.

“The vehicle did not stop, and instead continued onto I-95,” a police spokeswoman said. “The vehicle crashed on I-95, and a person got out of the vehicle and fled on foot into Greenleigh Mobile Home park.”

As of 5 p.m., officers were in the area searching for the suspect.

An Elizabeth Scott Elementary School parent contacted NBC12 with an email sent by the school regarding the situation.

“Due to the situation in Greenleigh, school buses will not be permitted to enter the neighborhood this afternoon,” the email read. “We need you to pick up your child at the end of the school day if you live in this neighborhood.”

Police have urged people to avoid the area, and if anyone sees something suspicious to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

