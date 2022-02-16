Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car

Two Killington Resort employees are accused of abuse, after police say they went skiing and left a child alone in a car.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Killington Resort employees are accused of abuse after police say they went skiing and left a young child alone in a car.

Killington Police say on Feb. 8, they got a call about a child in a car.

Officers eventually caught up with the car on East Mountain Road and found Katelynn Brent, 21, and Cory Ahern, 29.

Police say they are both Killington Resort employees and went through the chairlift gates 10 times that day.

Officers say the pair admitted they left their 2-year-old child in the car while they skied and checked on the child after each run. The car was not running and it was 28 degrees and windy outside.

Brent is charged with DUI and cruelty to a child.

Ahern is charged with cruelty to a child.

Police say the Vermont Department for Children and Families and the New York State Department of Child Protective Services are aware of the charges.

The child was found in the backseat during the traffic stop.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled...
Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood
Gregory Hopkins, Christopher Thomas, Taliaferro Williams
Three men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Richmond
Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond
Sources say that a suspect committed suicide when officers showed up to serve a warrant.
Sources: Suspect commits suicide when officers show up to serve warrant
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia

Latest News

The number of new COVID-19 cases along with the state’s testing positivity rate is seeing a...
Positivity rate rises to 12.3% | Over 3,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Motorcyclist killed in Hanover crash
Andrew Gary was shot and killed on his birthday back in 2020
Detectives continue search for answers in unsolved 2020 Richmond homicide
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signeded legislation ending mask mandates in Virginia public schools.
News to Know for Feb. 17: No more school mask mandates; Fox Elementary update; Warm, breezy
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia