Police: Checks, prescription medications could be target of Prince George mail thefts

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 733-2773.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 733-2773.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they receive numerous reports of mail being taken from mailboxes.

Police believe that in addition to mail, items such as checks and prescription medications may be the target of these thefts.

Calling out to all of our citizens for help! The Prince George County Police have been receiving reports of mail taken...

Posted by Prince George County Police Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

In a post on Facebook, police say they received information that on Feb. 13 at 2:30 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was driving from Holdsworth Road, turned left onto Arwood Road, and continued down County Line Road.

Police believe this vehicle may be involved in the thefts, but no description of the vehicle has been obtained.

Lawyers Road, Prince George Drive, Rives Road, and Martinson lane have also reported these thefts.

If you have any information, or video surveillance contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

