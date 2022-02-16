News to Know for Feb. 16: Fox Elementary goes virtual; VCU receives historic gift; Best weather day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virtual learning begins today for Fox Elementary School students after Friday’s devastating fire. Let’s get into that and our other top headlines!

Fox Elementary Goes Virtual

Families of Fox Elementary made their way to Clark Springs Elementary on Tuesday to pick up their online learning kits before students head back to class virtual

Yesterday, staff met at Clark Springs Elementary to pass out virtual learning kits.

Check out the layout @RPS_Schools has set up for Fox Elementary families picking up their virtual learning kits from 1pm to 5pm today.

The drive-thru event was thanks to the office of exceptional education, who assembled the kits for the more than 300 families impacted.

Families were also able to pick up Chromebooks - hot spots and speak with technology experts about any issues they may have. They were also given information on counseling, and five days’ worth of food.

RPS says it will deliver supplies and food to those who were unable to make it out.

Fox Elementary students will be learning virtually for the next three weeks.

Childcare Expansion in Richmond

Richmond is working to expand access to child care while also helping providers bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.

Yesterday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced that one million dollars from the American Rescue Plan will be used to make it happen.

“We have to make sure we put Richmond’s children first, this effort goes a long way in bouncing back from the pandemic,” Stoney said.

The grant applications through the Office of Children and Families will open today and close on March 18.

Historic News For VCU

Tuesday, VCU’s president announced the historic gift of $104 million to battle liver and liver-related metabolic diseases during his State of the University Add

Doctors at VCU say a historic gift will go a long way in the fight against liver disease.

Doctor Todd Stravitz and his family’s foundation donated more than $100 million to fund new treatment options - the largest gift in VCU history.

“This is a moment at VCU where aspiration is an absolute match to our ability. When someday becomes right now,” said Michael Rao, VCU and VCU Health President.

Doctor Stravitz hopes liver transplants become a last resort in treatment and not the first option like it is now. VCU says the money will position the institution as a global leader in liver disease research, testing, and patient care.

Bridgewater Suspect in Court

The suspect, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of capital murder, one count of first degree murder, and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a Virginia State Police news release. (Source: Rockingham County Jail via CNN)

Happening today - the Ashland man accused of killing two Bridgewater officers is expected in court.

Alex Campbell is charged with aggravated murder, first-degree murder, and weapons charges.

This is after officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on the Bridgewater College campus two weeks ago.

Campbell’s appearance today is for a status hearing.

Have You Seen Him?

Johnnie Brunner (Richmond Police)

Right now, Richmond Police want to know if you’ve seen 45-year-old Johnnie Brunner because he may be in danger.

Brunner was reported missing last Wednesday by his family.

Police say he was last seen getting into a vehicle - maybe a blue, four-door Chevy Impala in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

They do suspect foul play in Brunner’s disappearance.

If you know anything, call crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Best Weather Day!

It will be a chilly start, but we are in for a warm-for February afternoon - according to Andrew Freiden!

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Final Thought

“The great thing in this world is not so much where you stand, as in what direction you are moving.” -- Oliver Wendell Holmes

