Man sentenced in shooting of 2 Richmond officers

Richmond police vehicle
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been sentenced to prison in the shooting of two Richmond police officers in 2020.

On June 2, 2020, just before 1:30 a.m., Officers Jason Scott and Rashad Martin responded to the 800 block of Semmes Avenue to investigate an armed party.

‘It’s definitely been tough’: Officers shot in line of duty share recovery one year later

“During their interaction, one of the males produced a firearm and exchanged gunfire with one of the officers,” police said. “It was at this time the two officers were struck, along with the suspect.”

Waseem Hackett was sentenced to 55 years but had 30 suspended after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a violent felon. He will serve a total of 25 years.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith released the following statement:

“We are greatly relieved at the just outcome of this case and that the 25 years active sentence was handed down. This is an example of individuals being held responsible for their actions.

“On behalf of the men and women serving and protecting our community, I would like to thank Judge Beverly Snukals, Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin and her Office, and Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Michael Hollomon for their work in bringing this case to a successful conclusion. I offer my heartfelt thanks to all who have and continue to show support to officers Rashad Martin and Jason Scott and to all within the Richmond Police Department.

“I’m proud of our sworn officers, for their professionalism and dedication in fulfilling their duty, today and every day.

“Our brothers and sisters in blue stand ready to answer when you call and as a department we’re ready to move forward. We are RPD Strong.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

